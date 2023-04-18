Cold overnight with frost, but the sun - and milder temps are in store for Wednesday

Expect a cold night ahead with areas of frost, but Wednesday is milder with sun and clouds.

We will likely see high temperatures on Thursday near 80 degrees. Showers then move back in the forecast, Friday and especially Saturday.

There will be another chilly day Sunday as a colder northerly flow kicks in.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, brisk, and cold with a low of 32.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds - but milder temps with a high of 58.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a high near 80.

Friday: Cloudy with a few rain showers and a high of 64.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with occasional rain showers - and a high of 52.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and a chance for showers with a high of 48.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 53.

ENJOY

-Luterman



