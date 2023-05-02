Colder temps stick around until the late week warm-up
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, it will remain cool and damp Tuesday evening and overnight as low pressure begins to move away from the area.
Our weather turn-around begins Thursday as a MILDER PATTERN kicks in. The weekend ahead looks beautiful!
For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, cloudy, brisk and cool with light showers with a low of 38.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a stray shower and a high of 54.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and a high near 60.
Friday (Cinco de Mayo): Sun and clouds milder with a high of 64.
Saturday: Partly sunny and mild with a high of 66.
Sunday: Sun and clouds warmer and a high near 70.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and nice with a high of 72.
ENJOY,
-Luterman