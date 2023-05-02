Colder temps stick around until the late week warm-up

Hello gang, it will remain cool and damp Tuesday evening and overnight as low pressure begins to move away from the area.

Our weather turn-around begins Thursday as a MILDER PATTERN kicks in. The weekend ahead looks beautiful!

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, cloudy, brisk and cool with light showers with a low of 38.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a stray shower and a high of 54.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder and a high near 60.

Friday (Cinco de Mayo): Sun and clouds milder with a high of 64.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild with a high of 66.

Sunday: Sun and clouds warmer and a high near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and nice with a high of 72.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



