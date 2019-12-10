Come to 'Inception,' a mental health gym in Farmington Hills

One of the hardest things for Dr. Patricia Ferguson to do is to put her phone away. One of the many caught in the web of hustle and bustle, constant screen time and always being tapped in are major contributors to stress.

But now, she's left that stress behind. And all it took was one appointment at Inception.

"It disconnected me from every stress for that one appointment session," Ferguson said. "My first initial response was 'man, I have not disconnected intentionally relaxed in a long time.'"

Inception is a mental health gym in Farmington Hills and it's warping just the ways humans can exercise - only if they put their mind to it. Literally.

"When you go to a physical gym, it's all about tension, where we're the opposite. We're anti-tension," said David McCullar. "We want to create a deep sense of relaxation so that the brain and the body can come out of a state of stress and trauma."

Founded by McCullar and his mom, this new brain training emphasizes not diet and exercise, but rest and relaxation.

Think about it. When was the last time you actually relaxed? For many who have tried it - it's been a while.

"For the first time, a lot of people feel like 'Wow, I haven't felt like this in a long time,'" said David McCullar, of Inception.

The Centers for Disease Control report that 75-90 percent of doctor's visits are stress-related. Ferguson, who is also a board member of Inception, said stress is a major contributor to any disease process.

Chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and breathing problems can all be addressed if people de-stress.

McCullar's brain training steers the brain toward relaxation and away from disruptive thoughts. He'll attest that the process works too - even trying it on himself.

"I was having panic attacks a few times a week down to zero," said McCullar.

Some methods include flotation therapy, which combines zero gravity with magnesium.