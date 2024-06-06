Comerica Bank in Detroit opens time capsule sealed in 1971

On Comerica Bank's 175th anniversary, the company opened a time capsule that was planted in the wall of one of its downtown Detroit buildings in 1971.

The time capsule was placed in the building to recognize the opening of Manufacturers National Bank in Detroit, at 411 W. Lafayette, before Manufacturers merged with Comerica Bank in 1992.

Inside the capsule were documents, photos, news clippings and more that showcased the history of Manufactuers Bank.

"This is the oldest continuously serving bank for the state of Michigan," said Steve Davis, the president of Comerica Bank in Michigan.

Not many banks in the country have been around for 175 years. Comerica was known as Detroit Savings Bank when it was founded in Detroit in 1849.

Fast-forward to 1933, when Henry Ford established Manufacturers National Bank. And then, in 1971, the establishment was moved to Lafayette and the time capsule was placed in the wall.

Linda Sass-Kasperski, who has worked at the building since 1971, remembers when the capsule was sealed because she was there.

"I remember the first time I walked through that door, when I was so young," Sass-Kasperski said. "I was scared to death and I never thought I’d be here almost 53 years later."

Opening it over 50 years later makes her feel "old," she added.

"This building opening was really big for Detroit. It added to the Detroit financial district," said Matt Barnhart, the VP of Comerica Communications. "This was a building to show progress."

During the reveal of the capsule items, Comerica Bank gave a check of $17,500 to the Detroit Historical Society to preserve these great Detroit stories.