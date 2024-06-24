Comerica Park's Sensory Room offers quiet, interactive escape for those who need it

Comerica Park's landing in right field is a gathering point at Tigers games - but around the corner from the upper concourse is a special place - called the Sensory Room.

The roar of the crowd and excitement of the game are why we go to the ballpark - but what if you need a break?

FOX 2 was with the Suydam family for their first visit to the Sensory Room with mom Kim, dad Jeremy, 16-year-old Joey and little brother Benny.

Deena Centofanti: "Benny how old are you?

"I'm 7 years old," he said, with a big smile.

Benny is on the autism spectrum and doesn't like a lot of noise, so he's immediately comforted by the quiet and fascinated by the games.



"You either have sensory avoidance or you are a sensory seeker," Kim said. "So with sound he's a sensory avoider but sensory seeking it's different, so every kid on the spectrum is different."



"Just walking up to this room, there's so many sounds," said Jeremy. "He's looking left and right and trying to process everything going on. So, just having a place that he can come, de-sensitize, get his bearings and have a little fun, is great."

This sensory room can be many things, cool, silent, dark, colorful, restful or interactive. Since opening this spring it has been a popular place.

"We have people in here every day taking a break multiple times throughout the game, just to get a little bit of a break," said Amanda Vought, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment.

The same thing is happening at Little Caesar's Arena inside their sensory room.

Both places are the result of a partnership with nonprofit Kulture City which works to create venues that are sensory inclusive. bringing light to something often called an invisible disablility.

"Anybody with sensory processing issues like ADHD, autism, PTSD, Parkinson's, Tourette syndrome, so any of those folks," Amanda said. "Even anyone who doesn't have an issue, but is just feeling a little overwhelmed."

If you ask Benny's 16-year-old brother Joey, this room gives Benny an escape, while keeping the family together.



"I think it's good that we can include Ben in some of these things in a quieter environment because Ben doesn't really like loud noise so being able to include him as a whole family is good because usually only one parent can go with me and one stay with Ben because he can't stay home alone. All of us being able to go (to the game together), I'm happy about that."

