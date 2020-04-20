Commerce Twp neighborhood organizes social distancing flash mob

Social distancing brought a Michigan neighborhood together in a special way.

The families on Strawberry Hill in Commerce Township may be keeping their distance, but they've never been closer. They joined forces to do a quarantine flash mob.

It was born from an idea on Facebook from Renae Houghton. Renae shot her own video from her sunroof and asked neighbors to bust out props, costumes and even come up with their own dance routines to get in on the fun.

"When this started I figured we might get like, 10 people. It was just amazing to see how many people participated and came out," she said. "We have a wonderful sense of community here and we wanted to do something to show unity. We really miss each other."

You can see part of their flash mob video in the video player above or watch the full version on Facebook here.

Renae says this was a good way to get everyone outside and smiling and laughing. She hopes it brings a message of hope and positivity.

"The idea was that we just have a fun video to show family and friends. It kind of took off and it's been amazing reading all the messages that people are sending," Renae said.

"I just hope for anyone who has watched the video that it put a smile on their face and made them realize this isn't forever and the best is yet to come."

Michigan has been one of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation, but the number of new cases daily is starting to trend downward.