Michigan confirms 576 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Monday

Michigan confirmed 77 new deaths and 576 new cases from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 2,468 deaths and total cases to 32,000.

The state's total cases have started to slow as more and more testing is done across the state. Earlier in the day on Monday, Macomb County expanded testing to include drive-thru testing location at MyCare Health Center's location at 6790 E. 10 Mile Rd in Center Line

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking at 3 p.m. to give an update on the state's fight against the virus. Watch it in the embed below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

Michigan reported the lowest number of cases in a single day since March 26th with 633 new cases. Deaths, however, have risen in the past day with 83 more deaths reported.

That brings the state's total deaths to 2,391 and total cases to 31,424.

Advertisement

The state's newest confirmation is one of the lowest daily totals of deaths since the rate began picking up in early April. It's also a new low for daily cases in April. The last time fewer cases were confirmed March 26.

Health officials do warn that typically weekend totals are on average lower than totals during the weekdays.

This weekend, Benzie County added its first three cases, becoming the last county in the lower peninsula with cases. There are only four counties without a confirmed case and all are in the Upper Peninsula: Ontonagon, Keweenaw, Iron, and Alger.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

The state reported 768 more cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 81 deaths -- the lowest in almost two weeks. That brings the state's total deaths to 2,308 and total cases to 30,791.

Of the new cases, 464 were from southeast Michigan. Detroit and Wayne County had 238, Oakland had 120, and Macomb had 106 more cases.

Benzie and Benzie County each reported their first cases. Benzie County, which is along the shores of Lake Michigan, was the last county in the Lower Peninsula to report their first case.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

The state of Michigan reports another 134 deaths from COVID-19 and only 760 new cases from COVID-19 on Friday, April 17 - nearly half of what was confirmed the day before.

When the number of new cases per-day had previously dropped this low - only 645 on Sunday, April 12 - state officials attributed that to fewer tests being administered on the weekends.

State officials have not commented yet on the sudden drop in new cases on Friday.

Alpena County reported its first death Friday. Only one county in the Lower Peninsula has not reported a single case - Benzie County.

Macomb County reported 19 new deaths, Oakland County reported 22 and Detroit and Wayne County combined had 63 new deaths Friday.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

The state of Michigan reports another 172 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,204 new cases from COVID-19 on Thursday, April 16. That brings the state's total deaths to 2,093 and total cases to 29,263.

The number of deaths on Thursday is the second-highest number of deaths in a single day in Michigan, behind only April 10 which reported 205 deaths. The state announced an update to how it is tracking the number of people killed, saying it has been evaluating deaths since April 10 that were not previously classified as COVID-19 deaths. The state said as a result, 30 deaths were added on April 10 and 65 deaths added to Tuesday's count.

Baraga County in the U.P. reported its first case of the virus while Macomb and Oakland Counties both went up by about 200 cases each while Wayne County/Detroit increased another 500 cases.

Only one county the Lower Peninsula has not reported a single case - Benzie County alone the shores of Lake Michigan does not have a confirmed positive test.

Macomb County reported 24 new deaths, Oakland County reported 28 and Detroit and Wayne County combined had nearly 100 new deaths in a single day.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

The state of Michigan says another 153 people have died from COVID-19 and another 1,058 have tested positive on Wednesday, April 15.

That brings the state's total deaths to 1,921 and total cases to 28,059.

Of the 153 deaths - which is the third highest-to-date yet - nearly 120 of them came from metro Detroit. Macomb County reported 27 new deaths; 28 new in Oakland County and 64 new in Wayne County.

Alcona County was the only new county to report its first case.

Earlier this week Michigan was passed by Massachusetts for the third most cases. Currently, Michigan has the fourth most cases in the nation, behind New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

The state of Michigan says another 166 people have died from COVID-19 and another 1,366 have tested positive. That brings the state's total deaths to 1,768 and total cases to 27,001.

On Tuesday, Alpena was the only state to add a case while Barry County claimed its first death. Of the 166 deaths, over 130 of them came from southeast Michigan with Wayne County and Detroit claiming 60 deaths, Macomb County had 50, and Oakland County had 25.

Of the new cases, 1,100 were from southeast Michigan. Detroit and Wayne County had 600, Oakland had 300, and Macomb and 200 more cases.

Tuesday's numbers are the highest cases in more than a week and the highest deaths in Michigan since last Friday. Tuesday's report shows the second-highest deaths from COVID-19.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

The state reported another 997 new COVID-19 cases Monday, April 13 – a bit of a climb back up towards the usual 1,000-plus new cases confirmed per day that Michigan has seen since March 30.

New cases were reported Monday in Montmorency County. Charlevoix and St. Joseph counties reported their first deaths.

The State's dashboard originally said on Monday that the deaths were at a total of 1,697 - meaning another 210 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest per-day number yet. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said later in her press conference that the state's death count was rather at 1,602, meaning 115 new deaths were reported Monday. The State's dashboard was later updated.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

The state reported a big drop in the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Easter Sunday - only 645 new cases compared with 1,392 the day before - but cautioned against drawing wider conclusions as fewer tests are conducted on weekends.

Sunday’s tally included 95 deaths, compared with 111 deaths on Saturday.

“We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state,” read a statement from the department.

The total number of cases in Michigan is now at 25,635, with total deaths at 1,697.

SATURDAY, April 11

The state of Michigan confirmed 111 new deaths from COVID-19 and 1,200 new cases on Saturday, April 11.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

The state of Michigan has confirmed 205 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,279 new cases on Friday, April 10.

The number of deaths was revealed by Gov. Whitmer earlier in the day, the highest jump to date and the first time the state has eclipsed 200 deaths in a single day. Whitmer said these "were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters." She also cautioned that, though new cases are less each day, the state is "not out of the woods yet.

The previous deadliest day for Coronavirus was Tuesday when 118 people died from the virus. Friday's number is nearly double that at 206, according to a graphic in her tweet. This brings the state total deaths to 1,281.

The only new county to report a case is Menominee County in the Upper Peninsula. Chippewa and Clare Counties reported their first deaths from the virus.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

The state reported 117 deaths and 1,158 more cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, April 9. Deaths were slightly higher than Wednesday when there were 114 deaths. Additionally, on Thursday, the number of new cases had decreased by more than 200.

Michigan crossed the 1,000 mark for deaths with a total of 1,067 since the outbreak started on March 10.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Detroit, but he also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups. The makeshift hospital at TCF Center downtown is expected to open to the first patients Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also began reporting how many people have recovered and how many are hospitalized, including the number of patients in critical care and on ventilators.

As of Friday, April 3, 56 people with confirmed cases were still alive 30 days after the onset of illness. That information will be released weekly.

More than 3,800 patients with COVID-19 were in a hospital as of Wednesday, about 1,400 of them on ventilators. Those figures, along with testing data broken down by region, will be updated daily.

Also on Thursday, no new counties reported new cases. Delta, Monroe and Ottawa counties reported first deaths.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

The state of Michigan reported another 114 deaths and 1,376 more cases. Michigan has a total of 959 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,346 cases, the third-highest in the nation behind New York and New Jersey.

According to data from the state, Schoolcraft County was the only county with a new case in the past 24 hours. Midland County was also the only new county to report its first death.

In Wayne County, the epicenter for the outbreak, 44 more people died from the virus. Oakland reported 29 and Macomb had 20 new COVID-19 deaths.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told FOX 2 Tuesday morning that 118 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and another 1,749 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

This is the single-highest increase in deaths, beating the previous mark of 110 set on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Michigan has a total of 845 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,970 confirmed cases, the third-highest in the nation behind New York and New Jersey.

Gov. Whitmer told FOX 2's Roop Raj in a Zoom interview that we are in a dramatic upslope of cases and says her 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order is working.

According to data from the state, Mason County was the only county with a new case in the past 24 hours. However Ionia, Lapeer, and Oceana all confirmed their first COVID-19 deaths, with Lapeer reporting a total of 3.

In Wayne County, the epicenter for the outbreak, 40 more people died from the virus. Oakland reported 20 and Macomb had 21 new COVID-19 deaths.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Monday was Michigan's highest daily death totals to date from COVID-19 at 110 deaths. The state also had 1,503 confirmed new cases.

The only new county to report new positive cases Monday was Presque Isle County. Otsego and Saginaw counties reported their first deaths.

As Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s medical executive, said in a press conference earlier this morning, it's clear now the state is continuing to see more than 1,000 new cases daily. Much of that can be attributed to the expansion of testing ability.

“Testing capacity has grown significantly, even in the past 10 days,” Khaldun said. “On March 25, Michigan reported about 9,000 cumulative tests for coronavirus. Ten days later, on April 4, we reported over 40,000 cumulative tests. At least 15 laboratories in the state are now able to run these tests as opposed to one about a month ago, our state laboratory.”

“Based on our preliminary data, we see that [the virus] appears to be impacting minority populations greater, with 33% of cases and 40% of deaths being in African Americans,” Dr. Khaldun said earlier on Monday.

Michigan also recently started releasing data to show cases by race and ethnicity, one of the only states in the country to be doing so.

“We do not fully understand scope of how COVID-19 is impacting every community and we will continue to track and analyze this data,” Dr. Khaldun added.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Another 77 deaths were reported and 1,493 new cases confirmed on Sunday, April 5. Michigan now has 617 deaths and 15,718 cases of coronavirus.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

The State of Michigan confirmed 61 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19, and 1,481 new cases. That brings the state’s total to nearly 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Another 62 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan by the state, as well as another 1,953 cases.

The state's total is nearly 12,744 cases and 479 deaths.

Only one county, Presque Isle, confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Calhoun and Dickinson Counties each reported their first deaths from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

The State of Michigan reported 80 more deaths from the coronavirus Covid-19, and another 1,457 cases have been confirmed.

That brings the state’s total to nearly 10,800 cases and 417 deaths.

Dickinson County reported its first case Thursday, and Clinton, Eaton, Grand Traverse and Van Buren counties all reported their first deaths.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

The State of Michigan confirmed another 78 people died from coronavirus and another 1,719 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Only one new county in Michigan had a new case, Mackinac County. Macomb County jumped by 200, Oakland went up 500 and Detroit/Wayne County increased by over 700 cases.

Emmet, Ingham, and Sanilac Counties all reported their first coronavirus-related deaths. Oakland County reported 29 new deaths and Wayne had 63 new deaths.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

On Tuesday, the state reported another 1,117 cases, bringing the total to 7,615. Another 75 deaths were reported, bringing that count to 259.

Cases were confirmed for the first time in Arenac, Branch, Chippewa, Oscoda and Schoolcraft counties. Berrien, Cass and Kalkaska counties all also reported their first deaths.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

More than a thousand new cases were confirmed Monday, March 30 – 1,012 to be exact, bringing the state’s total to just shy of 6,500. Another 52 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 184.

New cases were reported in Antrim, Delta, Houghton and St. Joseph counties. Kalamazoo County reported its first death.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Another 836 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday, March 29, along with 21 more deaths, brings the state's total to 5,486 cases and 132 deaths.

At the beginning of this week cases in Michigan were at 1,300 on Monday, showing how the cases have gotten exponentially greater - but it's also a sign that testing is becoming more available in the hardest-hit areas of southeast Michigan.

New cases were reported this day in Cheboygan and Osceola counties. The first deaths were also reported in Hillsdale, Isabella and Jackson counties.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

The state reported 993 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Saturday, March 28, skyrocketing the total of infected people in the state to 4,650.

A total of 111 deaths were reported. Detroit leads the state with 30 deaths amid 1,377 total cases.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

The state reported 801 more cases Friday, March 27 and 32 more deaths.

Five counties reported their first cases Friday: Crawford, Dickinson, Gogebic, Gratiot and Huron. Gogebic County also reported its first death.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Michigan reported another 564 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Thursday, March 26, bringing the state's already high number of coronavirus cases to 2856 and the total deaths at 60.

The following counties confirmed their first fatalities from the virus: Genessee (63 cases, 1 death), Mecosta (1 case, 1 death), and Tuscola (2 cases, 1 death).

Seven new counties confirmed cases: Cass, Ionia, Mecosta, Missaukee, Oceana, Shiawassee, and Van Buren. The virus is now in almost every county in the Lower Peninsula but just one county in the U.P. - Marquette.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Michigan reported 507 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday, March 25 as the number of confirmed tests continues to rise at a rapid rate bringing the state’s total to 2,298. The state’s official death record is also now at 43.

Livingston County has also reported its first death from the virus. Among the counties who now have cases are Marquette and Luce.

SYMPTOMS

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often and keep them away from your face. And if you do go out in public for essential groceries or prescriptions, it's advised you wear some sort of face covering. Asymptomatic people could be spreading the disease unknowingly.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.