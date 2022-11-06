Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer

Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer.

Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming.

"It’s hard to know that that’s what you have, but I do feel strong, and I do feel like I can get through this," Ellie said.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Taylor for an ice cream social to help fundraise for Ellie.

"We’re very thankful, overwhelmed with support from the community, all the generosity," said Amanda Lauth, her aunt.

But Ellie being Ellie — she feels like the money should go elsewhere.

"I think the money should go to a bigger cause than just me; I would like it to go to children’s hospital," she said.

Ellie is a junior at Allen Park High School and is on the swim and tennis teams. While she’s not competing now, she is hopeful for the future.

"We call her unstoppable Ellie; she’s a very strong girl," said Renee Bergman, her aunt. "I’m really proud of her."

"She’s kind; she cares about people, a nice person overall," said Sam Lauth, her brother.