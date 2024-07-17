Community grieves after Hamtramck 3-year-old fatally struck by school bus

A Hamtramck family is grieving after the painful loss of their 3-year-old daughter who was killed when she was struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The girl had run into the street when she was hit by the bus, the community's police chief said, leaving neighbors, friends, and family with a very tragic day.

"Just a very sad moment," said chief Jamiel Altaheri.

"It forces you to reflect on life and the importance of children's safety," he said. "Making sure we keep them safe, and I think as a police chief, it just reemphasizes the importance of my role to make sure that we inform people how to keep their children safe, how to keep their community safe,"

The incident is under investigation and the bus driver is cooperating with authorities.

In response to the tragedy, police plan to launch a child safety campaign about how to take care of kids while walking them in public.

The family plans to have a funeral for the girl on Thursday.