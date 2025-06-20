Companies compete in Detroit's Sustainable Cities Challenge to reduce carbon output

The Brief Detroit's Sustainable Cities Challenge finalists aim to reduce carbon output; projects include e-bikes and EV charging solutions. Participants receive $130,000 for projects; next year's winner earns $2 million to advance sustainable mobility in Detroit.



A trip to Eastern Market is a centuries-old tradition; whether it's Flower Day or a Lions tailgate, that stretch of downtown is bustling.

But what we often don't see is the clean-up afterwards.

Local perspective:

Metro Detroit company Orange Sparkle Ball wants to use its autonomous robot to make picking up widespread messes more efficient.

"By picking up food waste, we're diverting from landfills. We're helping with the greenhouse gas emissions issue," said Orange Sparkle Ball's Meghan Kennedy.

Orange Sparkle Ball is involved in the Toyota Mobility Foundation's ‘Sustainable Cities Challenge.’

At Eastern Market on Friday, the city unveiled its four finalists for the competition. Joining Orange Sparkle Ball are Neology, Electric Fish, and Civilized Cycles, which has built a semi-trike.

It's an e-bike designed to carry up to 800 pounds for a five-to-seven-mile radius.

What they're saying:

Mayor Mike Duggan says the key to this competition is reducing the carbon output in Detroit's high-traffic areas.

"We want to build the economy of the future of mobility, the future of the city of Detroit," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "I didn't necessarily wake up in the morning thinking about idling trucks being the biggest issue for Eastern Market. That's why you have the people in charge making these kinds of decisions."

The other two companies, Neology and Electric Fish, focus on EV charging initiatives.

What's next:

Each participant gets $130,000 to fund their project. Next year's winner receives two million dollars.