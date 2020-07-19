Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence on the passing of Congressman John Lewis
Fox 2 Detroit - Congressman John Lewis was a resolute unfaltering champion for the civil rights for all Americans.
He waded in the deep sometimes troubled waters of the fight to rectify injustices as the landscape changed over the years.
Someone who knew him and worked closely with him, Especially in the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence shares her grief and the greatness of the icon John Lewis.
Rep. John Lewis is presented with the 2010 Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, D.C.