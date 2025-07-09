Constant flooding on Detroit street has some residents fed up

The Brief Flooding frustrates Southwest Detroit residents, causing submerged lawns and cars. Andre Chapel seeks help from FOX 2 after years of persistent issues on South Liddesdale Street. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department plans excavation to address flooding. Deputy Director Sam Smalley says basins need cleaning, with work expected to start tomorrow. Detroit tackles old system issues and GLWA water main break impact. Thirty new employees will be hired to improve service and address flooding concerns.



For most, a few passing showers aren’t usually a big deal, but for neighbors along one Southwest Detroit Street, it can mean front lawns and cars submerged and even a potential health hazard.

One man was so fed up with what he calls constant flooding in front of his house, he called FOX 2 for help.

The good news is that water is on its way down after a long day of cars splashing their way through the mess and neighbors having to put on waders just to get the mail. But FOX 2 went to the City of Detroit to see how this problem could be fixed once and for all.

What they're saying:

Andre Chapel says he’s fed up with constant flooding on south Liddesdale Street near Omaha in Southwest Detroit, a scene that develops during every single storm.

"Every time it rains we got a lake. Lake Liddesdale," Chapel said. "It’s been happening since 2018. And you can see my grass is usually covered, and it goes all the way up to right there, in front of my house. Luckily, it’s not going in my house, but still, can’t leave out the front door unless I’ve got some waders. I have to go to the back and walk around."

Chapel says despite calling for help and being told two new drains were installed, nothing has worked.

He says he was left with no other choice but to call FOX 2.

Dig deeper:

After some research, we reached out to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, where we talked to Deputy Director Sam Smalley.

"There’s basins on both sides of the street and we had to what we call break over trap to an excavation to actually clean that side," said Smalley. "It appears that we need to do the same thing on the other side of the street. We did get a call in April of this year and it was changed from cleaning the basin. They actually cleaned 160 feet but they weren’t able to get all the way so an excavation is required and we should be able to get that done tomorrow."

Help is now on the way.

What's next:

Smalley says the city is dealing with an old system on top of being impacted by that massive GLWA water main break in southwest Detroit back February but they’re working on a rebound plan.

"We have about 30 new employees starting here in a week. We’re very anxious to refill our ranks and get those men and women trained up so that they can start serving our customers," said Smalley. "We’ve had retirements and attrition, and we have a new fiscal budget this year, so we’re able to hire new employees."

The city says they are also backed by $6 million worth of contractors in terms of staffing to help get to work.