Expand / Collapse search

Construction crew strikes gas line causing home explosion in Warren

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home was destroyed Tuesday evening in Warren when it exploded. 

A construction crew was doing excavating in the area and struck a gas line, causing the explosion. 

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Lozier, which is near Van Dyke and 9 Mile Road. 

No one was home at the time and nobody was injured. 

Consumers Energy says if any neighbors smell gas to give them a call and they will come to investigate.

You can report the smell by calling 1-800-477-5050.