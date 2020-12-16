Construction crew strikes gas line causing home explosion in Warren
article
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home was destroyed Tuesday evening in Warren when it exploded.
A construction crew was doing excavating in the area and struck a gas line, causing the explosion.
It happened around 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Lozier, which is near Van Dyke and 9 Mile Road.
No one was home at the time and nobody was injured.
Consumers Energy says if any neighbors smell gas to give them a call and they will come to investigate.
You can report the smell by calling 1-800-477-5050.