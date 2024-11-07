Construction worker dies after car crash on I-75, MSP reminding drivers to pay attention

A construction worker from Lincoln Park was doing his job Wednesday afternoon when he was hit and killed by a car on I-75.

The 53-year-old was putting our blares on southbound I-75 near Springwells in Detroit when police say a 71-year-old man from Allen Park wasn't paying attention in the construction zone where he veered over and crashed into the worker.

The construction worker was sent to the hospital where he later died.

"Totally senseless and preventable right," said Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police "The law is very clear. If you see an emergency vehicle, be it a fire truck, a construction worker, one of ours, a tow truck, heck if it’s a person on the side changing a tire, pay attention to what’s going on there. You’re required by law for those emergency vehicles to move over a lane and slow down 10 miles below the posted speed limit."

Police say if you can't get over, slow your vehicle down to pass by as safely as possible. Michigan’s Move Over Law is highly important, as state police trooper Joel Popp was killed in a similar accident back in May.

"You only have to go back to us," Shaw said. "Trooper Pop lost his life because somebody didn’t move over. We’re seeing large crashes up in the Lansing area because somebody’s not paying attention."

As for the man behind the wheel, it’s up to the prosecutors' office if there will be charges.

They’re waiting for tests, and do not believe alcohol was involved, but other facts like speed are being looked at.