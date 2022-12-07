Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on them in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday.
Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was from Macomb County.
