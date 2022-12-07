Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on them in Bloomfield Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Worker killed in Bloomfield Township construction accident

A worker is dead after an accident on a construction site in Bloomfield Township. The circumstances of the accident aren't known as police investigate, but it appears a vehicle fell on the 22-year-old victim.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday.

Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road. 

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was from Macomb County. 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 