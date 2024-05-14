Expand / Collapse search

Consumers adding grid upgrades it says will reduce power outages

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 14, 2024 10:29am EDT
State regulatory commission proposes penalizing DTE for outages

The Michigan Public Service Commission is seeking comments from the public and relevant stakeholders about a proposal that would fine utilities based onto the time it takes to restore power to homes.

(FOX 2) - Consumers Energy is installing thousands of pieces of new equipment that it says will improve reliability and cut down on power outages for its customers.

The incoming smart technology includes thousands of line sensors and automatic transfer reclosers throughout its electrical grid, which powers hundreds of thousands of homes outside of Southeast Michigan.

The $24 million investment, which the utility announced this week, will be it's largest single-year installment, Consumers' vice president said.

The line sensors help predict problems on the grid and can more quickly alert crews about exact locations where issues are cropping up. The automatic transfer reclosers (ATRs) can isolate outages and reroute power in another direction. 

"Together, these technologies enable crews to identify problems quickly and precisely, and reduce the size and length of power outages," Consumers' news release said.

According to estimates from the utility, ATRs helped keep the power on for 70,000 homes and businesses in 2023. 

Power outages have become a staple of living in Michigan. As severe weather grows more unpredictable and puts further stress on the grid, downed lines and days-long outages have added to the urgency for utilities like Consumers and DTE to better proof their infrastructure.

Some solutions like burying power lines can be effective - but are costly, the utilities have said. 

