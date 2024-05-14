Consumers adding grid upgrades it says will reduce power outages

Consumers Energy is installing thousands of pieces of new equipment that it says will improve reliability and cut down on power outages for its customers.

The incoming smart technology includes thousands of line sensors and automatic transfer reclosers throughout its electrical grid, which powers hundreds of thousands of homes outside of Southeast Michigan.

The $24 million investment, which the utility announced this week, will be it's largest single-year installment, Consumers' vice president said.

The line sensors help predict problems on the grid and can more quickly alert crews about exact locations where issues are cropping up. The automatic transfer reclosers (ATRs) can isolate outages and reroute power in another direction.

"Together, these technologies enable crews to identify problems quickly and precisely, and reduce the size and length of power outages," Consumers' news release said.

According to estimates from the utility, ATRs helped keep the power on for 70,000 homes and businesses in 2023.

Power outages have become a staple of living in Michigan. As severe weather grows more unpredictable and puts further stress on the grid, downed lines and days-long outages have added to the urgency for utilities like Consumers and DTE to better proof their infrastructure.

Some solutions like burying power lines can be effective - but are costly, the utilities have said.