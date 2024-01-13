Michigan power outages: Over 160,000 without power after winter storm, more outages possible

article

Over 160,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy Customers are without power Saturday morning after Friday's winter storm.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, DTE is reporting 108,000 customers without power. The number has been steadily rising on their outage map.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 65,000 Consumers customers are without power.

DTE says the wintery mix of heavy snow, ice and sleet damaged DTE equipment. Another winter storm on Saturday with dropping temperatures and 40-45mph wind gusts may cause additional outages, DTE says.

"Our crews have been at work since the weather began and are making repairs as quickly and safely as possible," DTE says. "Crews from across the country arrived last night to support our DTE crews and speed restoration for customers."

"The high winds forecast for today will continue to present obstacles. But our crews are up to the challenge. We thank our customers and communities for their patience," said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge of restoration.

DTE estimates 70% of its customers without power will have it restored by the end of the day Saturday. 95% are expected to be restored on Sunday by the end of the day.

Safety is the top priority during and after extreme weather events. Here's what DTE and Consumers recommends:

Always consider power lines to be live and dangerous – stay at least 25 feet away from all power lines and anything they're in contact with.

Do not cross yellow caution tape – always heed the warning which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.

Keep children and pets indoors until crews can address all downed wires.

Clean-up of fallen branches and trees can wait – and remember that fallen wires can be hidden in debris.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business – it emits carbon monoxide which can be deadly. Keep it outside and away from windows and doors so the fumes won't come in.

Be alert to crews working along slick roads – drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to learn so they can go safely past workers on roadsides.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire, or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911, then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at (800)477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at (800)477-5050.