Contractor fined $4.7M over dirt • Detroit police address violent weekend • Michigan Central concert details

The owner of a construction company must pay $4.7 million to the City of Detroit after using contaminated dirt to fill holes - and charging for that free dirt.

Den-Man's owner is also banned from doing business in the city for 20 years.

These punishments are a result of a six-year investigation that found that the company was knocking down vacant homes and then using dirty dirt from I-96 and I-94 reconstruction projects and commercial properties to fill the holes left behind.

Toxic materials were found in that dirt, including arsenic and mercury, said Ellen Ha, Detroit's inspector general.

Den-Man allegedly continued using contaminated dirt to fill roughly 90 residential properties throughout Detroit over a two-year period.

"By then, they had already received millions of dollars in contracts," Ha said.

Police address violent start to June

After a violent start to June, Detroit police are working to stop gun violence in the city.

Numerous people were shot in the city during the first weekend of June. Police Chief James White discussed what his department is doing to tackle this crime on Monday.

"We're very happy to have the One Detroit initiative with our U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, who has agreed to take these cases federally. If you've got a Glock switch, you shoot in one of these areas that we've talked about or you've got a Glock switch, she's looking at those cases," White said. "You're facing some serious, heavy time."

That initiative includes collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies. Its goal is to crack down on violence.

White said that the initiative will be expanded beyond the 8th and 9th Precincts, which are typically the most violent in the city, to make the summer months as safe as possible.

Distracted driver arraigned in connection with fatal crash

A driver who police say was on her phone when she caused a fatal crash in Washington Township earlier this year was arraigned this week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Ellise Niezgoda, 27, was allegedly using her phone when she ran a red light at M-53 and 32 Mile Road on Feb. 12, hitting and killing Tina Yaney.

Niezgoda told authorities she was using her phone's GPS, but Sheriff Anthony Wickersham previously said she was watching a movie.

She is facing a reckless driving causing death charge.

Jaylin Brazier sentenced to prison for Zion Foster murder

Jaylin Brazier will spend up to 100 years in prison for the 2022 murder of his cousin Zion Foster.

Judge Donald Knapp sentenced Brazier to 38-90 years for second-degree murder, along with 5-10 years for tampering for evidence. The sentences will be served consecutively, a decision that Knapp explained the reasoning behind.

"He remains largely unable to accept responsibility," he said.

Knapp said that the relationship between Brazier and Foster was a big factor in his decision. He noted that Foster regarded Brazier as her favorite cousin and was "his greatest admirer."

Before Brazier was sentenced, Foster's mother gave a tearful victim impact statement.

"She was my firstborn, my best friend, and he stole from me - my baby," Ciera Milton said. "We don't get to laugh and joke with her. We don't get to sing with her, we don't get to play with her."

Michigan Central concert lineup

Numerous performers from Detroit and beyond will take the stage Thursday to celebrate the opening of Michigan Central.

Eminem will produce the show featuring Detroit legends Diana Ross, Jack White, and Big Sean. Some other artists who will be there include Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Jelly Roll, Fantasia, and Common.

The free concert, which sold out within minutes, kicks off 10 days of tours of Michigan Central after six years of extensive renovations. The public got its first peek at the former train depot via photos and videos before the doors open.

Though tickets are no longer available, the concert will be streamed, and numerous watch parties are planned in Detroit.

It will be a warm day as the humidity builds ahead of storms tonight and tomorrow.

Hunter Biden's gun trial starts today

A jury was seated on Monday in the trial of Hunter Biden, who has been charged with three felonies relating to a gun purchase. Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty and has argued he's being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department after a plea deal to avoid trial, which was seen as special treatment by Republicans, fell apart.

He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application used to screen firearms applicants when he said he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

The charges all stem from a dark time in Biden’s personal life where he has admitted he was addicted to crack.