2 men sentenced in kidnapping of Livonia newborn twins causing Amber Alert

Two of the four suspects behind the kidnapping of twin newborns in Livonia last summer, have been sentenced.

Curtis Lee Slay, 18, and Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 20, were both sentenced to three to 15 years in prison in the abduction from Aug. 20, 2023. Both pleaded guily to one count of unlawful imprisonment, with all other charges dismissed.

A third suspect is fighting the charges and will have a jury trial in November. The fourth suspect is a juvenile who will face a judge for pretrial in August.

The 14-day-old twins were recovered in Detroit after they were taken from a hotel where their family was living. The twins, Montana and Matthew Bridges, were living with their mom and dad in a Livonia hotel. They were living in the hotel after their Detroit residence had been broken into.

The twins' mother reached out on Facebook, looking for help with diapers and caretaking for her babies. Two women then answered that call to help.

"A lady reached out to my daughter on Facebook saying that she could help my daughter with diapers," said Lolita Vann, their grandmother to FOX 2 last year. "She needed a place to stay different type of resources because she was a new mom. And this same mom is who I believe if from what I'm hearing from her children's father, is that this is the same woman that has abducted my grandchildren."

Their mother left the hotel room for a couple of minutes in the care of those two women when she returned, the twins were gone. That is the theory of the family, again, not quite corroborated by police at this point.

Now those twins were gone for just about 12 hours prompting that Amber Alert and really a frantic search. It all ended Monday morning when two people walked into the Detroit Police ninth precinct handing over the twins unharmed.

