Detroit's popular UFO Factory closing

The UFO Factory, a popular bar in Detroit's Corktown, is closing after 10 years.

UFO's owners announced the closure on social media, saying the last day for the spot known for music and fancy hot dogs would be June 15.

The bar opened in 2014 and even bounced back from being condemned in 2017 after a construction crew working nearby damaged the building.

According to the owners, they are leaving the bar and restaurant business. Though UFO will be no more, it appears another business is already on deck to take over the space on Trumbull.

"What’s next to come at 2110 Trumbull??? All will be revealed soon soon soon and fear not if you loved OUR #ufoFACTORY you are likely to be pleased with the next evolution," the post announcing the closure said.

In the meantime, UFO Factory has numerous shows planned up until the last day. See the schedule and get tickets here.