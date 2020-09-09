Cooking with Clergy event registration now open

A cooking shelter that feeds those in need is holding a benefit dinner Thursday.

The Pope Francis Center on St. Antoine street in Detroit is hosting a Cooking with Clergy event Sept. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Father Tim of the center will be conducting his first ever cooking class.

The event is taking registrations, which come with all the food and fixings needed to turn the dinner into a success.

