Cool and dry for Friday as the wind finally settles down

For the rest of the night, the wind advisory ends, but blustery and colder with an overnight low of 31.

On Friday: Sun and clouds, cool and dry with a high of 42.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool, light snow likely with 1-2 inches but mostly on grassy surfaces and a high of 36.

For Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly, and a high of 34.

Monday: Sun and clouds and a high of 39.

On Tuesday: Lots of sun and a high of 37.

