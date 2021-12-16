Cool and dry for Friday as the wind finally settles down
FOX 2 - Hello gang.
For the rest of the night, the wind advisory ends, but blustery and colder with an overnight low of 31.
On Friday: Sun and clouds, cool and dry with a high of 42.
Saturday: Cloudy and cool, light snow likely with 1-2 inches but mostly on grassy surfaces and a high of 36.
For Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly, and a high of 34.
Monday: Sun and clouds and a high of 39.
On Tuesday: Lots of sun and a high of 37.
Enjoy,
Advertisement
-Luterman