Cool temps, spotty showers continue for Friday

Friday will be another day with rain at times thanks to spotty showers that will stick around.

The steadiest rain this morning will be Downriver and Monroe and Lenawee counties. Check out future radar by mid morning.

Showers then flare back up this afternoon, but in pretty hit-or-miss fashion.

A Freeze Watch is in effect tonight as temperatures fall toward freezing. Patchy to even widespread frost looks possible overnight, and the cool air hangs on tomorrow with highs stuck in the 40s for most of the day.

We do get a brief flip in the pattern after that, with temperatures nearing 60 Sunday and pushing well into the 60s Monday, but the cooler air won’t be far behind.