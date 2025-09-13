Michigan's Corewell Health will no longer provide gender-affirming care to minors.

What they're saying:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Corewell’s latest decision "deeply disappointing." Last month, her office joined several other states in suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive orders.

"The decision by Corewell Health to end certain forms of essential healthcare for minors is deeply disappointing. They have chosen to capitulate to the federal administration’s discriminatory campaign against the trans community, despite Corewell not being a target of any federal action in this realm. Corewell’s shortsighted approach to conform their treatment options and "obey in advance" fails to adequately consider the long-term consequences to the health, safety and well-being of their patients. Michigan law has not changed; gender affirming care remains legal and is approved healthcare by leading healthcare associations," Nessel said in a statement.

"The Department of Attorney General stands with all of Michigan’s patients and the many medical institutions that continue to respect the law, eschew the discriminatory actions preferred by the federal administration, adhere to science as practiced and prescribed by expert physicians, and choose to take on the fight against those targeting their patients for political purposes."

What's next:

FOX 2 reached out to Corewell Health for comment.

Corewell operates 21 hospitals in the state of Michigan.