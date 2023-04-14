While COVID-19 has largely left the news cycle over the past year, many of Michigan's hospital chains are only now easing their mask restrictions for anyone working inside one of the facilities.

By next week, many of the state's health care systems will have updated the face mask policy to be optional for employees, visitors, and patients. Some have already made the decision to reverse course on the policy.

A news release from Spectrum Health, which recently merged with Beaumont Health into a new health care conglomerate called Corewell, said it was lifting its mandatory mask order effective Friday, April 14.

Other major health systems in Southeast Michigan, including Detroit Medical Center and Henry Ford Health announced similar moves for Friday as well.

Corewell said the factors for the updated mask policy include the number of COVID-19 inpatients had drastically declined, the variety of treatment options for those diagnosed, and "the desire to restore the powerful human connection when patients, caregivers and loved ones can see each other's faces."

Here is a full breakdown of the dates when mask policies will be updated: