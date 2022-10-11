Corvette ripped in half, utility pole toppled in Macomb County crash

article

A Chevrolet Corvette was ripped in half Tuesday afternoon when it was involved in a three-car crash in Ray Township in Macomb County.

UPDATE: Corvette driver dead after crashing into pole

Authorities were not releasing many details but we know the crash happened on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile. When FOX 2 arrived at the scene, we found the Corvette ripped nearly in half, a box truck, and utility pole had been broken with DTE lines down in the area.

According to officials at the scene, another vehicle had been impaled by the utility pole.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not released to FOX 2. DTE Crews are on scene working to secure power lines and keep them safe for workers.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

