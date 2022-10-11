Transformer slams through truck's cab after Corvette crashes into pole in Macomb County

A driver of a box truck was nearly crushed by a transformer that fell on his vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette was killed in the crash on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile in Ray Township.

The box truck driver said the man in the Corvette tried to pass him but lost control and slid into the pole, knocking the transformer down. The Corvette was split in half.

The driver in the truck said if he had been leaning forward instead of sitting up straight, he too would have been killed.

"When I saw that my heart just dropped to my stomach," said Mary Greet, who witnessed the crash's aftermath. "I am just amazed that he made it out, that he jumped out of that van like he did."

Authorities closed the intersection while they removed the mangled Corvette and DTE crews secured downed power lines. They are still at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but neighbors say Romeo Plank has been a problem for years.

"It’s incredible. It’s incredible, but the speeds around here are pretty high. People are always in a hurry," Greet said. "It's just an act of God that anyone made it out."