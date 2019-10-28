Corvette stolen in Pontiac 38 years ago found abandoned in Livonia

Nearly four decades ago, a 1981 Corvette was stolen in Pontiac. After 38 years, the now-classic car has been found after being left abandoned in Livonia.

Livonia Police were called to an abandoned 1981 Vette in the city recently. When they pulled the car's VIN, it was revealed to be an improper VIN.

Livonia Police said a 1981 Corvette was recovered in their city after being left abandoned. (Photo: Livonia Police Department)

So police kept looking and eventually figured out the VIN plate on the Corvette had been changed. Then they found the secondary VIN, which was the car's original number.

That's when police were able to figure out the car had been stolen from Pontiac in 1981.

Police say they've tracked down the original owner and will return it to them after 38 years.

FOX 2 has reached out to police to see when they'll return the car and who the proper owner is.