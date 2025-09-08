Counterfeit cash, guns, victims' personal documents seized from West Bloomfield home

article

The Brief A West Bloomfield man is facing an uttering and publishing charge after a search of a home led to the discovery of counterfeit money, personal documents belonging to other people, and more. Police also discovered guns and drugs in the Timberlane home.



A search of a West Bloomfield home last week led to the seizure of guns, drugs, and documents, including mail, checks, and more, belonging to other people.

The search led to an uttering and publishing charge against 19-year-old Deago Harrell.

The backstory:

According to West Bloomfield police, officers and members of the Southwest Oakland Special Response Team searched a home in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A number of items were recovered from the home, including:

Semiautomatic pistols

Shotgun

Magazines both loaded and unloaded

Laptops

Tablet

Smartphones

Prescription pills

Checks in victims’ names

Credit Cards

US Currency

Counterfeit Currency

Victims’ Financial documents

Victims’ mail

Victims’ driver licenses

Desk top computer

Credit card reader/ encoder

Digital Camera

Notebooks with personal victim information

Harrell is currently in the Oakland County Jail on a $75,000.00 cash/ surety bond.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bloomfield police at 248-975-8905.