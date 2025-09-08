Counterfeit cash, guns, victims' personal documents seized from West Bloomfield home
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A search of a West Bloomfield home last week led to the seizure of guns, drugs, and documents, including mail, checks, and more, belonging to other people.
The search led to an uttering and publishing charge against 19-year-old Deago Harrell.
The backstory:
According to West Bloomfield police, officers and members of the Southwest Oakland Special Response Team searched a home in the 7800 block of Timberlane Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A number of items were recovered from the home, including:
- Semiautomatic pistols
- Shotgun
- Magazines both loaded and unloaded
- Laptops
- Tablet
- Smartphones
- Prescription pills
- Checks in victims’ names
- Credit Cards
- US Currency
- Counterfeit Currency
- Victims’ Financial documents
- Victims’ mail
- Victims’ driver licenses
- Desk top computer
- Credit card reader/ encoder
- Digital Camera
- Notebooks with personal victim information
Harrell is currently in the Oakland County Jail on a $75,000.00 cash/ surety bond.
What you can do:
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bloomfield police at 248-975-8905.
The Source: This information is from West Bloomfield police.