Country singer Ned LeDoux’s daughter, 2, dies in choking accident

Ned LeDoux's 2-year-old daughter, Haven, has died.

The official Facebook account for the country music singer-songwriter shared the news on Sunday that he and his wife, Morgan, had suffered the terrible loss of their daughter, Haven.

"It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home," the post read.

"The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time," the post concluded.

According to a press statement obtained by Taste of Country, "paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on Oct. 20 and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful."

Advertisement

Haven had just celebrated her second birthday in September.

LeDoux, 42, is the son of country singer Chris LeDoux. Ned released his first full-length record, "Sagebrush," in 2017.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.