Couple arrested for murder of 26-year-old man in Pleasantville Mobile Home Community

On Saturday, May 8 around 3:15 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies were on patrol in the area of Nadeau Road and I-75 when they heard a gunshot nearby.

Deputies searched the area and found a male victim lying at the intersection of Pleasantville Dr and George Dr at the entrance of the Pleasantville Mobile Home Community.

While deputies secured the area and called for assistance, a male and female couple was located nearby. It was determined that the couple was involved in the incident and was taken into custody.

It was revealed that the victim and suspects knew each other. There was an altercation between them and that led to the shooting.

The victim Michael Allen Tripp, 26, was sent to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton where he died from his injuries.

The male suspect a 21-year-old Monroe man and a 20-year-old Monroe woman were both sent to Monroe County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and anyone with information please call 734-240-7530.