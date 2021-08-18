Couple loses everything in condo fire with wedding weeks away

Maranda Moore, had just arrived in Ohio on Saturday afternoon for her niece's birthday party when she started getting frantic phone calls that her Troy condo on Woodside Trail was on fire.

"I was in the lobby of the water park I just bawled, it was horrible - it just felt like a nightmare," said Maranda Moore.

Neighbor Ahmed Mahmoud, who recorded video of it, was the first person to notice the ferocious flames.

"I called 911 right away and within three to four minutes the entire unit were under fire," he said. "It was really sad seeing what happened. It took the fireman two hours to get the fire down."

Moore came home to a burned-out home that she shared with her fiance and two kids, ages 6 and 1.

They lost everything. And she says what wasn't destroyed by the flames, was lost to smoke and water damage, including her bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, and the decorations for her wedding - which is a little over two weeks away.

"I'm still hopeful, I think it will happen," Moore said. "We have some family members who still want us to have this day after everything that happened to us."

Luckily Maranda says no one was home at the time and her wedding dress was still being altered.

"I had my first official dress fitting today and it gave me so much hope," she said. "I have just been down for the last few days and this made me hopeful."

Right now the family, who left with only one day's worth of clothes, is living in a hotel. Moore says they had insurance but will have to wait until Troy Fire investigators determine a cause.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help this family get back on their feet. In the meantime, she says any help would be greatly appreciated.

"To my neighbors, I love you, thank you for everyone who has been praying for us and donated to my GoFundMe and clothes to my children," she said. "Thank you."

If you would like to donate to the couple use THIS LINK for their GoFundMe page.