Covid-19 vaccinations rescheduled due to shortage in Wayne County

Wayne County Public Health is forced to reschedule vaccination appointments because of a depleted supply of the Pfizer-made COVID-19 vaccine received from the State of Michigan according to county health officials.

The public health division must reschedule vaccinations currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 20.

Individuals with first-dose appointments currently scheduled for those dates will be notified individually of their new appointment.

Rescheduled vaccinations will take place at Wayne County's new vaccine site located at Schoolcraft College's Vista Tech Center located at 18600 Haggerty Rd., Livonia.

Healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers apart of the Phase 1A group are mostly affected by the rescheduling, about 1,400 people.

Those who are scheduled for their second dose or those who will be vaccinated at a local hospital, nursing home, or long-term care facility are not affected.

The rescheduling and relocation are due to the depleted supply of the Pfizer vaccine in addition to the state abruptly stopping the first-dose supply of the Pfizer vaccine to Wayne County.

For now, the state is only supplying Wayne County Public Health Division with the Moderna vaccine for new first doses.

The county won't receive its supply of the Moderna vaccine from the state until sometime Tuesday, making it too late to handle scheduled vaccinations.

"We ran out of Pfizer vaccine on Saturday afternoon. We know this is frustrating and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is working hard to vaccinate as many residents as we can but the supply shortage from the state of Michigan remains a challenge." — Wayne County Chief Health Strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami

Vaccinations for people in Phase 1A and essential frontline workers in Phase 1B will resume Thursday at VistaTech Center at Schoolcraft College.

More information about vaccine availability or scheduling updates is available online at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.