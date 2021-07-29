COVID-19 vaccine myths: What to know about the most common myths

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections rises in the United States, the country's vaccination rates have stagnated as millions of Americans are hesitant to roll up their sleeves.

On Thursday, Henry Ford Health System in metro Detroit became the latest health group to mandate vaccines for employees but also took some time to dispel common myths about the shot.

COVID-19 Vaccine Myth: it was created too quickly

Dr. Dennis Cunningham took on the myth of MRNA technology being brand new and said, quite frankly, they've been using this technology for a decade and it works.

"The technology is not new, it's been around for quite a while, MRNA technology has been used to treat certain cancers for the past 10 years," Dr. Cunningham said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Myth: it affects fertility

Another myth is that getting any of the COVID-19 vaccines will affect your ability to have children. Dr. Cunningham says there is no merit to that claim.

"Absolutely no scientific evidence that vaccines impact fertility in men or women. people have been able to get pregnant after being vaccinated and women who were vaccinated while pregnant have delivered happy, healthy babies," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Myth: having the virus makes you immune

Just because you've had Covid in the past does not make you immune in the future. In fact, Dr. Cunningham says that will give you a very false sense of security, especially with new variants like delta.

"While the vaccines actually provide better protection against new variants, especially delta, natural infection from having Covid before does not protect against all the variants," he said. "Sadly too many people are relying on baseless information and that could cost them their life."

The health system is urging anyone who is still hesitant to have a conversation with their doctor, church leader, or a trusted family member.

COVID-19 facts

Cases are climbing across the country. Especially in the south but here in Michigan as well.

Because of that, the CDC recommends everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors. Unvaccinated people are urged to avoid large crowds and maintain social distance, wash hands, and be wary of poorly ventilated areas.

The vaccine is free and available to everyone 12 and up. It doesn't make you immune and it won't eradicate the virus, but it will help lessen the severity of the symptoms.