Covid cases continue steep decline in Michigan

Covid in Michigan is alive but not packing the knock-out punch it did back in the peak days of the pandemic.

By the numbers:

Back then a mask-wearing Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her health team were reporting 1,000 deaths each week.

Data from the state health department show visits to the emergency room have been on a steady decline. And the number of cases were 869 last week or an average of 124 a day, and the report included one death last week.

That bares repeating - one death out of 10 million residents.

Here's a Democratic breakdown on the impact of Covid across the state:

More women than men are catching Covid.

More cases lacks more, Asians are among the lowest.

Seniors over 60 have the most cases.

Dig deeper:

But at the other end of the age spectrum, a surprising statistic - more young children up to age nine have had more Covid than those between the ages of 10 and 30.

In the Great Lakes Region, Michigan and Ohio are the only two states where the case load is declining.

And 21 counties in Michigan had no cases last week and most counties had between one and 200 cases.

The CDC reports that last week there were just over 17,700 Covid tests were administered in the six-state Great Lakes region and of those tests, 3.7% were positive. that is pretty good compared to:

-California where the positivity rate is higher as it is down south. And out east, the best region of all, the positive case count is 2.6%.

All in all, the CDC is reporting that four states including Florida are seeing a rise in Covid cases. In 20 states it is going down and in 21 other states it is staying the same.

Right now the CDC is advising all those seniors over 65 and those with a shaky immune system to get their Covid booster shots for the summer to help keep the downward trend alive.