Cowabunga Corner’s Michelle Ivey, Palladium Books' Kevin Siembieda to celebrate 40th anniversary of TMNT

article

Earlier this month the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles celebrated 40 years of pop culture dominance, now Michigan’s own Michelle Ivey and Kevin Siembieda will be hosting a party at Westland’s Time Blaster Toys to celebrate the turtles.

Ivey, known for her website and video journals on Cowabunga Corner, and for appearing in numerous TMNT related fan projects and interviews will bring a large collection of merchandise to the store.

Siembieda, the founder of Palladium Books, who published one of the first pieces of merchandise for the franchise when they released a role-playing game that predates even the iconic 1988 television series, will also have some of his archives with him.

It was Siembieda who introduced Turtles’ creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman to Mark Friedman, the man who worked many of the early licensing deals for the franchise and helped it grow from an indie comic book to an international phenomenon.

Both will be on hand to talk turtles with anyone who comes to the event, which is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Time Blaster Toys, 38403 Joy Road in Westland.