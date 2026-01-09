Coyotes spotted in Detroit: What to do to keep your pets safe

The Brief Animal experts are cautioning pet owners as more Coyotes are being spotted in Metro Detroit. Experts say more are being seen due to breeding season.



Coyotes are making some rare appearances, including one spotted in downtown Detroit.

Meanwhile, wildlife experts are issuing warnings for pet owners.

Local perspective:

Lots to see in downtown Detroit now, including a coyote. FOX 2 crews spotted one on Friday morning and off Jefferson, a pack left Belle Isle to explore the city using the bridge.

There is one thing to blame for the bold behavior; the breeding season.

"We see a lot of hormonal changes, and their behavior is just tamed, they’re being naughty on all ends," said wildlife rehabber Jolene Matousek.

What you can do:

Matousek says coyotes are typically shy. Look at this one, scared off from a bird feeder by an opossum in metro Detroit. But they are a threat to small pets.

Cats should be inside, and small dogs supervised when they’re outside. If you see a coyote close by, shouting and loud noises work.

"Obviously, don’t put yourself in danger, but they are easy to haze and make run away," Matousek said.

She says aggressive isn’t the right word, but their curiosity should make you more cautious while they’re on the prowl until about March.

"They’re not looking for a fight or particularly a meal, they’re just being more bold and starting trouble," Matousek said.

Safeguard your yard for your pets by using a radio. Coyotes don’t like noise. Good lighting helps, and even putting out coyote urine can deter them.

You can buy it at Home Depot or Tractor Supply.