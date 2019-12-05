CPL holder shoots man trying to rob in him Detroit

A man walking on Detroit's west side was carrying his gun and his CPL when someone tried to rob him. He used his gun and the attempted robber in the street.

Police were called around 6:45 to the 18600 block of Grayfield to the shooting. A 25-year-old man was walking when an armed man tried to rob him.

The victim has a concealed pistol license and pulled his gun. Both men shot at each other and the robbery suspect was hit in the body.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The area between 7 Mile and Grand River, just west of 7 Mile.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit at ‪313-596-5840‬ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.