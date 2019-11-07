Creator of Drench dressings returns to FOX 2 with a new take on 7-layer dip

When Karen Akouri of West Bloomfield was grocery shopping, she began reading the labels of salad dressings. She found chemicals that are listed in paint are also in salad dressing.

Five years later, her Drench dressing is across Michigan, Chicago, and Amazon.

Karen says the recipes are perfect for entertaining and she even brought in a very simple recipe for your next party!

All of her dressings are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, refined sugar-free and non-GMO. And - they taste great!

She also showed us a twist on a 7-layer dip - Meditteranean 7 layer dip!

Check out all of her recipes on her website idrench.com