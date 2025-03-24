Recently shuttered Detroit apartment catches fire

The Brief An apartment building recently closed by the City of Detroit caught fire on Monday morning. Some people were inside the building on Cadieux, not far from Morang, but they made it out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Fire crews battled flames at a recently shuttered Detroit apartment Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Eastland Court Apartments building on Cadieux Road between I-94 and Morang before 6 a.m. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the two-story building.

"They just came and cleared this building out three days ago," neighbor Kevin Evans said.

One man told FOX 2 that he was one of the residents ordered to leave the building by the city a few days ago. However, he could not afford to leave, so he stayed there and was inside when the apartments caught fire.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.