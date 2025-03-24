Expand / Collapse search

Recently shuttered Detroit apartment catches fire

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 24, 2025 6:35am EDT
No injuries reported after Detroit apartment fire

Though some people were inside of a recently closed Detroit apartment when it caught fire early Monday, everyone was able to make it out safely.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fire crews battled flames at a recently shuttered Detroit apartment Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Eastland Court Apartments building on Cadieux Road between I-94 and Morang before 6 a.m. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the two-story building.

"They just came and cleared this building out three days ago," neighbor Kevin Evans said.

One man told FOX 2 that he was one of the residents ordered to leave the building by the city a few days ago. However, he could not afford to leave, so he stayed there and was inside when the apartments caught fire.

No one was injured, fire officials said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

