Crews battle fire at Grosse Pointe Park roofing business, save bar next door

Crews worked to put out a fire at a Grosse Pointe Park business early Wednesday and stopped it from spreading to a bar.

The call about the fire came in around 2 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Park Fire Sgt. Steve Thiel said firefighters had trouble getting inside Heritage Roofing because the building was cluttered. Once they made their way in and put out the initial fire, it had spread, so they had to fight the flames from the roof.

Thiel said firefighters were able to save O'Flaherty's, an Irish pub next to the roofing company on Charlevoix.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.