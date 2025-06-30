Crews battle large industrial fire on Detroit's east side

Crews are on the east side of Detroit Monday morning battling a large fire.

A commercial building on Lycaste between Jefferson and Freud in a largely industrial area caught fire around 5 a.m. Smoke billowing from the building is spreading to nearby areas.

Tanks could be seen burning alongside the building. It is unclear what is inside them, but the building is Aevitas Specialty Services Corp., a business that recycles oil and treats waste.

FOX 2 has reached out to Aevitas for comment.

One firefighter suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they are listed as stable. No other injuries were reproted.