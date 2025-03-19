Crews battle massive apartment blaze in Macomb County
(FOX 2) - Crews battled a large apartment fire in Washington Township, Michigan early Wednesday morning.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the structure as dozens of firefighters attempted to put out the blaze.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
The blaze appears to be located in one of the units at the Stony on Van Dyke Apartments.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.