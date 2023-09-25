Crews begin repairing Ann Arbor Liberty Road bridge that was damaged by truck; I-94 closures expected

article

Months after the Liberty Road bridge over I-94 in Ann Arbor was damaged by a truck, permanent repairs are beginning.

Starting Monday, drivers should expect shoulder closures and overnight lane closures on I-94 at Liberty Road. Also, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, crews will close and detour Liberty Road via Wagner Road, Jackson Road, and West Stadium Boulevard.

More closures will be announced as the work, which is slated to take place until December, is completed.

One lane of alternating traffic has been open on Liberty Road since a truck with its boom up hit the overpass and badly damaged it in March. Following that damage, the freeway and Liberty were closed for days for emergency repairs.

