EB I-94 closed at Liberty in Ann Arbor after truck hits overpass

Eastbound I-94 is closed near Liberty Road in Washtenaw County after a truck hit an overpass.

The truck had its boom up when it hit the bridge. No one was hurt, police said.

Michigan State Police said the freeway will be closed indefinitely because of the crash that was reported around 9 a.m. The Liberty Road overpass is also closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have to evaluate the integrity of the bridge before the roads can be reopened.

Traffic is being detoured to M-14.

