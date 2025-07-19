Crews work to fix Madison Heights water main breaks

article

Crews with the city of Madison Heights are working around the clock after multiple water main breaks popped up across the city Friday night.

What we know:

City officials say the Great Lakes Water Authority experienced another equipment malfunction, which triggered a sudden surge in water pressure.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, Madison Heights had 10 water main breaks on Wednesday after there was an equipment issue at the GLWA's pump station at Hall Road and Dequindre.

What they're saying:

As of 11 p.m. Friday, city officials said the crews are addressing the break at 905 Sprague but still need to complete the following:

• 1810 Greenbrier

• 28671 Denise

• Concord & 14 Mile

• 919 Englewood

• 26115 Delton

• 544 W Lincoln

• 531 Ajax

• 28724 Groveland

• Tawas & 11 Mile

They have completed:

• 1205 Maureen

A water main break was reported Friday at Tawas Street and 11 Mile Road. FOX 2 observed Saturday morning that crews had addressed the situation. (Todd Brangan/FOX 2)

City officials say affected residents and business owners will be notified door-to-door when water will be turned off.

If residents experience brown/discolored water, city officials advise running cold water until the water runs clear.

For emergencies not during regular business hours, please call police non-emergency (248)-585-2100.