Crime Stoppers : Chelsea Small

More than seven years ago, Chelsea Small, a mother of two, was shot and killed at her job, and her family is still looking for answers.

"I made a promise to her that day that I will do whatever it takes to keep this going until that day comes, " says Chelsea's mother, Debi Kamin.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2013, a man allegedly came to rob the Advance America on Telegraph where Small was working and shot and killed her in the process.

Kamin says she continues this fight for herself and Small's two children.

There has been new information released on this incident, and Kamin hopes this will lead to an arrest.

Smalls former employer Advance America is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward for information.

If you have any information on this crime, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK UP. You will always remain anonymous.