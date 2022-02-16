Crime Stoppers, DPD team up with Rewards TV show to solve cases like murder of Tikaya Allen

Crime Stoppers and Detroit Police are making it even easier to submit tips on unsolved cases with Rewards TV.

"We want to make crime a risky proposition for criminals and this is a tool that will aid us in doing that," said Detroit Police Chief James White.



Typically Crime Stoppers pays out for tips leading to an arrest in a case. But now you can get up to $1,000 for information that just moves a case forward.



Each week they’ll post videos, highlighting unsolved cases - like the murder of 18-year-old Tikaya Allen.



Tikiya, a nursing student was shot and killed – riding a bicycle while visiting a friend last summer. She was an innocent young woman, caught in the crossfire.



Detroit police detectives are still looking for her killer.

Tikaya Allen.

"We have got the hardest working detectives in the United States of America - they don’t get a break," White said.

Related: Detroit police seek shooter after 18-year-old woman killed on bicycle

But sometimes – they need to catch a break solving these cases. Rewards TV – could be that assistance.



"They live these cases, this isn’t a 9 to 5 or 8 to 4 job for them. They live these cases," White said.



Since Crime Stoppers started 28 years ago - there have been 87,000 tips submitted all anonymously.



"Not one of those tipsters, not one - 87,000 - has ever been identified," said Daniel DiBardino, Crime Stoppers. "So, please get on board, and let's do it for each other."

Rewards TV is up and running – you can submit a tip right on the website or still call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, just tell them you saw the case on Rewards TV.

Online: GO HERE for the Rewards TV site.

Advertisement