Crime Stoppers of Michigan Annual Christmas Party for kids affected by tragedy

The Crime Stoppers of Michigan Annual Children's Christmas Party is an event held for over 150 children who have been affected by violence and tragedy.

This year's event was held at the Parade Company which included a tour of the Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats. Children at the event also received gift bags of toys, books, games and clothing.

"For many of these families, it will be the children's first Christmas without their loved one," said Crime Stoppers of Michigan in a press release. "The event helps to bring a little joy, happiness and put a smile on the children's faces who have been through so much sadness."

Crime Stopper's ultimate goal is to ensure these children and their families don't have to wonder who killed the one they love.

Advertisement

A number of people donate toys for children such as Wixom's Public Safety Department who donated four squad cars and a 20ft trailer full of toys, said Crime Stopper's CEO.