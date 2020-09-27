Crime Stoppers: The family of 20-year-old Dominic Duhn speaks out

Northville Township Police say since the death of 20-year-old Dominic Duhn, they have followed up on 22 tips and pulled surveillance footage from more than 20 area business, but still have not been able to arrest a suspect.

Dominic was struck and killed while riding a skateboard on the night of Sept. 13. around 11:30 in the area of Sheldon Road and 6 Mile.

FOX 2's Hilary Golston sat down with Dominic's mother and father during a Crime Stoppers interview. They hope the suspect will be caught, which bring more closure.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.